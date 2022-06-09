Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

NYSE:OXM traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $525,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

