Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 137,847 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $2,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 147,698 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. 7,610,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,241,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.44. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.