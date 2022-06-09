Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.43-$7.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.26-$2.29 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $626.48.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW traded down $8.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $516.15. 976,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,388. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $351.00 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,610,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.