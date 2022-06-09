PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00211129 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.65 or 0.02031550 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004252 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 162,059,040 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.