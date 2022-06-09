Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Down 2%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.14. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a market cap of $46.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.