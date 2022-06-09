PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $43,780,634.28 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 255,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $8,749,050.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 30,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $924,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $5,586,120.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

PBF opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.65.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

