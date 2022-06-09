PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 4,300 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,117,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,826,318.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $111,202.02.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $177,498.80.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $788.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

