PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 4,300 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,117,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,826,318.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $111,202.02.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $177,498.80.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84.
NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CNXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
