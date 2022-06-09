PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 million, a P/E ratio of -104.47 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -549.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PCTEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 74,281 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in PCTEL by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PCTEL by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.