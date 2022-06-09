Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.02

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.02 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 23.60 ($0.30). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 310,090 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.45) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £329.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.02.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

