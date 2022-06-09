Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Critical Review

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Allego’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $5.81 billion 0.63 $164.42 million $0.68 23.65 Allego $102.10 million 5.27 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness 3.09% 8.93% 3.09% Allego N/A N/A -78.72%

Volatility & Risk

Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Petco Health and Wellness and Allego, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 7 0 2.42 Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67

Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $22.73, indicating a potential upside of 41.34%. Allego has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.59%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Allego on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of March 23, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,500 Petco locations in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico that included a network of approximately 200 in-store veterinary hospitals. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Allego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

