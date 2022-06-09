Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 445 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.58).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.39) to GBX 385 ($4.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 330 ($4.14) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.14) to GBX 510 ($6.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PETS traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 323.60 ($4.06). 791,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,081. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 313.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 383.72. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($125,168.23). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.26), for a total value of £205,530 ($257,556.39).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

