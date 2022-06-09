Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will post $29.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.70 billion to $32.56 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $18.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $106.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.48 billion to $109.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.97 billion to $87.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 413,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,659,166. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

