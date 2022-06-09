Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Jennifer B. Damico Sells 4,218 Shares

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $53.47 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.