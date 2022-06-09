Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $31.18 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $31.18 million and approximately $325,163.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,300.27 or 1.00007260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00029632 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars.

