Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will post $5.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.38 million to $6.73 million. Phunware posted sales of $1.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 304.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $26.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $29.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.87 million, with estimates ranging from $32.48 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a negative net margin of 346.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PHUN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 12.23. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

