Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.02

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Several brokerages have commented on PDM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.00%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 110,419 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 31.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

