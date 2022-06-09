PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of RCS opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $8.23.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
