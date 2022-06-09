PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RCS opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,579 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

