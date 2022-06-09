Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $190.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.16 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $124.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $926.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $905.27 million to $980.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

PLUG traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,654,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,004,225. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

