PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.66. 2,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after buying an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.