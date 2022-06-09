Po.et (POE) Reaches One Day Volume of $201.00

Po.et (POE) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $66,200.03 and $201.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,103.03 or 0.99984512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031016 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (POE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

