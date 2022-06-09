PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PBTHF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,888. PointsBet has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

