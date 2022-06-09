Polkadot Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $9.13 or 0.00030622 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and $384.20 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00335314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00443678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

