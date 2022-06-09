PolkaFoundry (PKF) Market Cap Reaches $6.55 Million

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $299,033.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,301,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

