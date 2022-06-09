PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.95 Million

Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $329.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $447.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

PCH stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.12. 3,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.11. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.