PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $38,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

