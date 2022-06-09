ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFHC opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.