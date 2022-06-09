Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0015

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1,221.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00044978 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,805,726,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,635,409 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.