Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.54 ($0.04). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 43,046 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £11.51 million and a P/E ratio of 41.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.37.
Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)
