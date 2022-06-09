Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 7,430 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises 3.5% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.38%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

