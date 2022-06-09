Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (ROSYY)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.