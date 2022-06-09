Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Tops $1.10

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00324544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00439162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030861 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

