Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

PYXS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 106,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $5,324,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,420,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

