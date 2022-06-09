Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

