Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a PE ratio of -50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 44,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,151,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 38,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $215,930.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,424,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 151,073 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 and sold 3,556 shares valued at $15,681. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.