QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QUIK has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.15. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 76,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.