R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Position Trimmed by SCW Capital Management LP

SCW Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,084 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 267,350 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up about 12.1% of SCW Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SCW Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of R1 RCM worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,509,665 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $38,481,000 after acquiring an additional 620,806 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,039 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,128 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 577,798 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 7,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

