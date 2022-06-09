Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 39,789 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.48. 54,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,885. The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

