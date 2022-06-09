Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after buying an additional 1,150,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 604,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $5,518,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 321,062 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,400. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

