Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 354,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,463,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.32.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 143.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 273,068 shares during the last quarter. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

