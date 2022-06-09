Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $536.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $710.24.

REGN opened at $607.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $505.62 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $648.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total transaction of $701,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

