Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

