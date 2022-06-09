Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.24 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.65 ($0.20). 34,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 87,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.90 ($0.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 46 ($0.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18. The company has a market capitalization of £168.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

