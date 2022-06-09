River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.00

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.64), with a volume of 1064771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.73).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 271.13. The firm has a market cap of £44.11 million and a PE ratio of -23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

In related news, insider Alex Hoctor Duncan purchased 188,679 shares of River and Mercantile Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £499,999.35 ($626,565.60).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

