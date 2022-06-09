RMPL (RMPL) Reaches Market Cap of $183,501.84

RMPL (RMPL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, RMPL has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One RMPL coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $183,501.84 and approximately $245.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RMPL

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

