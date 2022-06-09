Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,700 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,677 shares of company stock worth $4,091,867 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLH traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $94.98. 1,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,226. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.59. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

