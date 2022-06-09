Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.03. 591,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,370,380. The stock has a market cap of $465.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

