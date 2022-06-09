Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,096 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.71. The stock has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.33.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

