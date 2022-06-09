Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Invests $552,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Amphenol by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 557,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.14. 13,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,362. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

