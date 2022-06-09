Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Invests $976,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE traded down $5.43 on Thursday, reaching $349.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,518. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.12 and its 200 day moving average is $377.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.11.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.