Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.0% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2,030.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 53,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 185,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

